MONTREAL – The Pittsburgh Penguins took defenseman Owen Pickering with their 21st overall selection in the first round of the NHL draft on Thursday night.
Pickering, 18, played for the Swift Current Broncos in the Western Hockey League. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound defenseman tallied nine goals, 24 assists and 33 points in 62 games this past season.
Pickering, a native of St. Adolphe, Manitoba, is a left-handed shooter. The lanky athlete will be looking to add weight onto his frame.
“The thing I would like to work on is physical strength,” Pickering said. “I feel like that’s … the natural path for me, just kind of filling out.”
Pickering said he was just 5-foot-7 in his bantam draft year. He’s added quite a few inches since those days, although not as many pounds as might have been expected.
“He’s grown a lot over the past couple of years,” said Nick Pryor, the Penguins’ director of amateur scouting.
Perhaps that shouldn’t have been a total surprise to people who know Pickering’s background.
“There are some tall genes on my dad’s side,” he said. “Kind of 6-7, 6-9. I don’t think I’ll be that tall.”
Regardless of where his height settles, he was adamant that he has the mental makeup required to play a physical game when he gets to the NHL.
“There’s no lack of competitiveness,” Pickering said. “It’s maybe a little bit difficult sometimes, being 180 pounds.”
Pickering was ranked the 21st-best prospect among North American skaters by the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau.
“The strengths of my game are skating and hockey sense, as far as puck skills,” he said.
Pryor, though, said the Penguins were surprised that he still was available – not exactly an original thought, to be sure – and that they claimed him simply because he was the top unclaimed prospect on their list.
Pickering’s stock rose steadily in 2021-22, culminating in him being selected in the opening round of the draft.
“If you had told me a year ago that I’d be in this position,” he said. “I’d probably have told you that you were a little crazy."
Pickering is Pittsburgh's first first-round pick since 2019 due to multiple trades over the years.
Pittsburgh has picks in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds in Friday's portion of the draft.
