Johnstown will have representation in the National Hockey League All-Star Game on Saturday in Paradise, Nevada.
Pittsburgh Penguins head athletic trainer Chris Stewart will be part of both Eastern Conference teams in the all-star event at T-Mobile Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights. It’s his first All-Star Game appearance in a 17-season career that includes four Stanley Cup rings.
“It’s a big deal. You can’t explain it,” said Stewart, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate and Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer. “It’s just an honor to have a chance to come here and watch all of these superstars compete in the All-Star Game.
“It’s different meeting new people and new players that I haven’t worked with before," Stewart said in a phone interview on Friday afternoon. "You see a different side of them.”
After getting his start on the staff of the former Johnstown Chiefs in the ECHL, Stewart climbed the hockey ladder as part of four Stanley Cup-winning teams. He's been on three championship teams with the Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017 and in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes.
He’s in his 16th season with the Penguins and has nearly 2,000 NHL games on his resume.
“No one is more deserving of going to the All-Star Game than Stu, in my opinion, with everything that he's had to deal with,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said in a feature on the NHL.com Penguins page. “His staff and himself, with Stu being the point man, has had to deal with everything with respect to this pandemic – and he does it gracefully.
"So we're thrilled for him that he has an opportunity to participate in the All-Star Game. It's a great reward for him."
Stewart is sharing the all-star weekend experience with his son Christian, who is in his final semester at Penn State University.
“I brought my son with me. That’s special,” Stewart said. “We’ve been going out, visiting the scenes in Vegas, having dinners and enjoying time together.”
Stewart’s local roots run deep.
He spent 9 ½ seasons with his hometown Chiefs before earning a promotion as associate athletic trainer of the Lowell Lock Monsters in the American Hockey League during the NHL lockout season in 2004-05.
Former Chiefs coach Scott Allen was with Lowell and recommended Stewart.
When the NHL returned to action the next season, Stewart was a rookie in the league as part of the Carolina Hurricanes’ run to the Stanley Cup.
The next season, he joined the Penguins staff.
Stewart and fellow Johnstown native Dana Heinze, the 16-year member of the Penguins equipment staff, each supported Johnstown throughout the 2015 Kraft Hockeyville USA contest.
When the city was named Kraft Hockeyville USA, Stewart and Heinze were with the Penguins for an NHL exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Cambria County War Memorial Arena in September 2015.
At Greater Johnstown High, Stewart played on the 1988 Keystone Conference championship football team that advanced to the WPIAL semifinal round and went 11-1.
He worked with the NCAA Division II national finalist Indiana (Pa.) football team as he earned his undergraduate degree and master’s degrees at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
