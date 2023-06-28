The Pittsburgh Penuins selected forward Brayden Yager with the No. 14 overall pick in Wednesday’s 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Yager, 18, played 67 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors during the 2022-23 season in the Western Hockey League. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder scored 28 goals and had 50 assists.
A native of Saskatchewan, Canada, Yager played the past three seasons in Moose Jaw, collecting 69 goals and 86 assists in 154 games.
Yager was the first pick of Penguins President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas’ tenure.
