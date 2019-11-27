Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.