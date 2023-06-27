The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Tuesday that their 2023-24 regular season will open at 8 p.m. Oct. 10 against the Chicago Blackhawks in Pittsburgh.
The team said in a press release that it will play six of its first nine games of the season at PPG Paints Arena and wrap up the first month of the season with four games at home from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30.
The Penguins will face each Metropolitan Division opponent four times, twice at home and twice on the road – except the New York Rangers, who they will only visit once, and the New Jersey Devils, who they will only host once. The team will oppose each Western Conference opponent twice, once at home and once on the road, and each Atlantic Division opponent three times.
Key home games highlighted in the team’s schedule announcement include:
• The Vegas Golden Knights, the defending Stanley Cup champions, will make their only visit to PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 19.
• The Rangers, the Penguins’ Metropolitan Division rivals, will come to Pittsburgh on Nov. 22, the night before Thanksgiving.
• The rival Philadelphia Flyers will make their first of two trips to Pittsburgh on Dec. 2 for a Saturday night matchup.
• The Penguins will open 2024 on Jan. 2 against the Washington Capitals and star Alex Ovechkin.
• Led by 2022-23 NHL MVP Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers will play their only game in Pittsburgh of the season on March 10.
The full schedule can be found online at www.nhl.com/penguins/schedule.
