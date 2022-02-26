PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers honored Maverick Baker by wearing a decal on their helmets with the late former Bishop McCort Catholic High School hockey player’s number 88 and initials.
Baker was a student and standout football player and baseball player at Northern Cambria High School who played hockey on the Crimson Crushers team. He died on Feb. 11 at age 16.
The crowd of 18,413 at PPG Paints Arena heard a tribute with the lights dimmed prior to the Saturday afternoon game.
“Today, we honor Maverick, his sense of humor and his infectious smile,” the arena's public address announcer said. “We encourage all of us to check on each other during these difficult times.”
A moment of silence to honor Baker followed.
The Penguins defeated the Rangers 1-0.
“Hockey is family and our family lost one of its own on February 11,” the Pittsburgh Penguins posted on the team’s official Facebook page. “Maverick Baker, a defenseman for Bishop McCort High School and the Johnstown Warriors, tragically passed away at the age of 16.
“Today, the Penguins and Rangers will wear ’88 MB’ on their helmets to honor Mav,” the social media post continued. “On behalf of the Pittsburgh Penguins, we share our sincerest condolences with Maverick’s family, teammates, coaches and friends.”
The Penguins post also included photographs of Sidney Crosby’s helmet with the sticker as well as a No. 88 black-and-gold jersey with the name Maverick across the top.
