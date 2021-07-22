The Pittsburgh Penguins will open their 2021-22 regular-season schedule against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions as they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning for their banner-raising ceremony on Oct. 12.
Pittsburgh plays eight of its first 10 games at PPG Paints Arena. Following Pittsburgh's season-opening two-game road trip against Tampa Bay and the Florida on Oct. 14, the Penguins will return home for a season-long eight-game homestand that spans through the rest of October and early November.
Pittsburgh's eight-game homestand will include its home opener on Oct. 16 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Penguins will also host the Dallas Stars (Oct. 19), Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct. 23), Tampa Bay (Oct. 26), Calgary Flames (Oct. 28), New Jersey Devils (Oct. 30), Philadelphia Flyers (Nov. 4) and Minnesota Wild (Nov. 6). The Penguins have one other instance where they will have a homestand longer than four games - a six-game homestand which falls from Jan. 23-Feb. 1 against Winnipeg, Arizona, Seattle, Detroit, Los Angeles and Washington.
The NHL's schedule will return to the more traditional format that fans had become accustomed to prior to the 2020-21 season, as the Penguins will face each Metropolitan Division opponent four times (two home/two road), each Western Conference opponent twice (one home/one road), and each Atlantic Division opponent three times. The lone exception in the Metropolitan Division is that Pittsburgh only travels to Carolina once, and only hosts the New York Islanders once. Half of the Atlantic Division foes visit Pittsburgh twice and half host the Penguins twice. The teams that Pittsburgh hosts twice are Buffalo, Detroit, Florida and Montreal.
The Penguins will get their first crack at the NHL's 32nd team, the Seattle Kraken, on Dec. 6 in Seattle. Former Penguins Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev and the Kraken will come to Pittsburgh for their lone visit on Jan. 27.
Pittsburgh hosts the Vegas Golden Knights and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on March 11.
Due to the NHL's All-Star Break and the scheduled time off to allot for the 2022 Olympic Games, the Penguins will only play four games in February. The first comes on Feb. 1 at home against the Capitals. Following that, the Penguins won't play again for 23 days, as they'll resume action on Feb. 24 in New Jersey.
No final agreement or decision has been made to this point regarding the possible participation of NHL players in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. If there is no NHL player participation in the Olympics, a revised regular-season schedule will be released.
The Penguins will play eight Saturday and six Sunday home games, which accounts for 34% of all home games. Pittsburgh's schedule has 12 sets of back-to-back games scheduled. The Penguins went 13-4-1 in back-to-back games this past season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.