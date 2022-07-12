PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins announced late Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with center Evgeni Malkin, avoiding a possible foray into the free-agent market for the 35-year-old.
Malkin signed a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension, as announced by General Manager Ron Hextall.
The deal begins in the 2022-23 season and runs through the 2025-26 campaign and carries an average annual value of $6.1 million.
“Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history,” said Hextall in a release by the Penguins. “His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh.”
A three-time Stanley Cup Champion (2009, ‘16, ‘17), Malkin has played all 16 of his NHL seasons with the Penguins, where he ranks in the top-5 in team history in almost all major statistical categories including games played (981, second), goals (444, third), assists (702, third), points (1,146, 3rd), power-play goals (162, second), game-winning goals (78, tied-first) and overtime goals (13, second). Only Mario Lemieux (17) and Sidney Crosby (17) have played more seasons in a Penguins sweater.
