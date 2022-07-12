Penguins Lightning Hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins announced late Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with center Evgeni Malkin, avoiding a possible foray into the free-agent market for the 35-year-old.

Malkin signed a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension, as announced by General Manager Ron Hextall.

The deal begins in the 2022-23 season and runs through the 2025-26 campaign and carries an average annual value of $6.1 million.

“Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history,” said Hextall in a release by the Penguins. “His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh.”

A three-time Stanley Cup Champion (2009, ‘16, ‘17), Malkin has played all 16 of his NHL seasons with the Penguins, where he ranks in the top-5 in team history in almost all major statistical categories including games played (981, second), goals (444, third), assists (702, third), points (1,146, 3rd), power-play goals (162, second), game-winning goals (78, tied-first) and overtime goals (13, second). Only Mario Lemieux (17) and Sidney Crosby (17) have played more seasons in a Penguins sweater.

