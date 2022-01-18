Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game via fan vote as the Metropolitan Division’s “Last Man In” winner.
This marks Guentzel’s second career All-Star Game selection after being named to the contest in 2020, but missing due to injury.
Other selections included Anaheim’s Troy Terry, Colorado’s Nazem Kadri and Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos.
Guentzel will join teammate and goaltender Tristan Jarry on the Metropolitan Division squad.
The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be a 3-on-3 tournament between the four NHL divisions on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.
Guentzel, 27, is Pittsburgh’s team leader in goals (20), points (38) and game-winning goals (5). The forward currently has points in 20 of his past 21 games played, recording 17 goals and 30 points since Nov. 13. Guentzel recorded points in 18 straight appearances (15 goals, 12 assists and 27 points) from Nov. 13 to Jan. 11, which included a career-long 13-game point streak from Nov. 13 to Dec. 6 prior to missing four games due to injury.
Guentzel has scored five game-winning goals this season, including in each of the past two games. Only Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and San Jose’s Timo Meier have more game-winning goals this season than Guentzel. His game-winning goal on Monday night was his 20th goal of the season, marking his fifth consecutive season hitting the 20-goal plateau. He joins Leon Draisaitl, Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, Brad Marchand and Kyle Connor as the only players to have five 20-plus-goal seasons since 2017-18.
Guentzel has done the bulk of his damage on the road, recording a point in 17 of his 18 games on the road this season, totaling 16 goals and 26 points. His 16 goals on the road this season are the second-most in the NHL (tied), while his 0.89 goals-per-game average leads the league (tied).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.