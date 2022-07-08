MONTREAL – The Pittsburgh Penguins added four more players to their draft class on Friday to conclude the two-day event at Bell Centre.
The Penguins selected forwards Luke Devlin and Zam Plante, defenseman Nolan Collins and goaltender Sergei Murashov on Friday.
Murashov, 18, was the team’s 118th overall selection in the fourth round.
He appeared in 41 games for Loko-76 Yaroslavl in Russia’s top junior league. Murashov posted a 21-16-3 record, 2.49 goals against average, .927 save percentage and six shutouts.
Murashov is rare right-catching goaltender listed at 6-foot and 168 pounds.
The Penguins did not have picks in the second or third round. Those selections were traded to land forwards Rickard Rakell and Jeff Carter over the past two seasons.
In the fifth round, Pittsburgh chose Plante with the 150th overall pick. At Hermantown High School in Minnesota, Plante played in 22 games and tallied 64 points (24 goals, 40 assists). He also played in 31 games for the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel in 2021-22 and scored 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists). Plante, 17, is 5-9 and 161 pounds and is slated to attend Minnesota-Duluth. He is the son of eight-year NHL veteran Derek Plante.
The Penguins dealt away forward prospect Liam Gorman to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a sixth-round pick on Friday. Gorman, 22, was drafted by the Penguins in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, but spent the past three seasons at Princeton.
With the pick acquired in the deal, Pittsburgh took Collins, 18, who played for the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League. In 65 games this past season, Collins scored 14 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 56 games. A right-handed shot, Collins is 6-3 and 194 pounds.
Devlin, 18, was chosen with the 182nd pick in the sixth round. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Devlin played most of the 2021-22 season with St. Andrews College, a high school team based in Aurora, Ontario. In 44 games, he scored 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists).
He also spent some time with the Des Moines Buccaneers in the United State Hockey League and the United States National Team Development Program.
A left-handed shooter, Devlin is 6-3 and 183 pounds and signed to play at Cornell.
Pittsburgh dealt away its seventh-round pick (No. 214) on Friday to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2023.
On Thursday, the Penguins took Swift Current Broncos defenseman Owen Pickering in the first round.
