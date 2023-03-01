The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, as announced Wednesday by General Manager Ron Hextall.
In a separate deal, the Penguins dealt forward Teddy Blueger to Vegas in exchange for minor-league defenseman Peter Diliberatore and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft.
Granlund, 31, has nine goals and 27 assists in 58 games this year with Nashville. His 27 assists were the third most on the Predators this season, while his 36 points ranked fourth on the team.
Blueger has two goals and eight assists in 45 games this season.
Diliberatore has three assists in 18 games this season for the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL, along with three assists in 22 games for the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
Vegas selected the 22-year-old in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2018 NHL draft.
