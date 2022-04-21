ALTOONA, Pa. – Altoona swept its first doubleheader of the season, defeating New Hampshire 5-2 and 11-2 on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
With the wins, Altoona broke a three-game losing streak and improved its record to 5-7 on the season.
In the opener of the twin bill, Jack Suwinski and Liover Peguero each picked up two hits to lead a nine-hit attack for the Curve. Leading 3-2 after four innings, Altoona added a pair of runs in the fifth on an RBI single from Suwinski and an RBI single from Lolo Sanchez. Will Matthiessen cracked a solo homer in the sixth inning to secure the win. It was Matthiessen’s second straight game with a home run.
On the mound, Carmen Mlodzinski went 3 2/3 innings in a starting role and was touched for two runs. Mlodzinski walked a career-high five batters and struck out four before giving way to J.C. Flowers in relief. Flowers fired a season-long 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, scattering three hits and striking out three batters.
In the finale of the doubleheader, Altoona used a seven-run fifth inning to secure an 11-2 win. With one out, Peguero drove in Suwinski with a double and after a walk and a pair of stolen bases by Peguero and Sanchez, two runs crossed home on the same wild pitch to take a 6-2 lead. However, the Curve offense kept on rolling as Blake Sabol smashed a solo homer to center field and after a pair of walks. Aaron Shackelford blasted his first home run with the Curve, a three-run shot to make it 10-2.
Altoona added another run on an RBI single from Peguero in the sixth inning to give Altoona the final margin.
New Hampshire’s Tanner Morris hit a solo home run on the first pitch thrown by starter Mike Burrows in the second game, but the Curve offense went to work in support of the 22-year-old right-hander who settled down to earn the win. Burrows became the first Curve pitcher to finish five innings on the season and he allowed two runs on six hits and a pair of walks in his outing. Burrows struck out six on a season-high 75 pitches as he eased through the Fisher Cats batting order. Tahnaj Thomas set down all six batters he faced in relief with three strikeouts to finish off the victory.
The Curve took their first lead in the third inning on an RBI single from Peguero and Sanchez followed him with a two-run single to take a 3-1 advantage. New Hampshire drew a run closer in the top of the fifth before the Curve offense put the game away with the big frame.
