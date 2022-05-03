ERIE, Pa. – Liover Peguero picked up two hits and two RBIs to add to his impressive 2022 campaign as Altoona defeated Erie 5-2 in a six-inning rain-shortened game on Tuesday afternoon at UPMC Park.
The Curve got the bats working early with nine hits through six innings. Peguero knocked home a run with an RBI triple in the top of the first inning of Erie starter Reese Olson, scoring Blake Sabol.
Altoona tacked on two more runs in the third when Sabol hit an RBI double to center field, scoring Jared Triolo and putting Nick Gonzales on third base. Peguero then hit a sacrifice fly to pick up his second run batted in of the contest. Altoona’s final runs came in the top of the sixth, when Tucupita Marcano scored two on a double to right field off reliever Luis Castillo.
Erie would strike for two runs over the fourth and fifth innings off Altoona starter Mike Burrows. After a two-out walk to Dane Myers in the fourth, Quincy Nieporte doubled to center field to score the first Erie run. Later in the fifth, Dillon Dingler doubled to right and scored on an Andre Lipcius single.
Burrows struck out six batters in the contest, which included three in the first inning and three in the third inning. He allowed the two runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. Tahnaj Thomas threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout to get the win.
On the season, Peguero now leads the Eastern League in hits (27), batting average (.355), RBIs (18), doubles (9), extra-base hits (13) and is second in total bases (47).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.