SHIPPENSBURG – A historic mark was tied Friday night when the fourth-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers secured a 44-0 PSAC victory over Shippensburg. The victory gave coach Pat Pecora his 616th win, tying him for the all-time lead among all coaches in all collegiate divisions.
Chris Eddins (149 pounds) and Connor Craig (184) each won by fall, and Devin Austin (165) and Brock Biddle (174) won by technical fall to lead Pitt-Johnstown to the lopsided victory.
Pitt-Johnstown improved to 19-3 overall and 5-0 in the PSAC.
“We had some great individual efforts from the get-go,” Pecora said. “Our wrestlers knew the situation with the wins record, and they came out and everyone performed to their maximum effort and ability.
“We had some outstanding efforts with pins from Chris Eddins and Connor Craig, technical falls from Devin Austin and Brock Biddle, and Allan Beattie closed it out with an impressive win over the 10th-ranked wrestler in the country at 285 pounds.”
Pecora now has 616 career victories to tie Dale Thomas’ the all-time wins record among coaches in all divisions. Thomas took over as the all-time wins leader when he surpassed Kent State coach Joe Beglia’s 284 victories in 1974. Thomas, who coached at Division I Oregon State from 1956-1990, ended his career with a 616-168-13 record.
In his 44th season at Pitt-Johnstown, Pecora is 616-151-8.
The three-time NWCA Coach of the Year has led Pitt-Johnstown to NCAA Division II National Championships in 1996 and 1999, 22 NCAA Regional titles, and four consecutive PSAC team championships. Pecora’s squads have produced 35 top-20 national finishes, 23 top-10 finishes, and 11 top-5 finishes.
Pecora will go after the all-time wins record when the Mountain Cats host 11th-ranked Mercyhurst for Alumni Night, next Friday at 7 p.m. in the Sports Center.
After fourth-ranked Brendan Howard received a forfeit win to begin the match at 125, Matt Siszka shut out Jake Downing, 4-0, at 133 to get the Mountain Cats going.
Pitt-Johnstown then got a 12-2 major decision from Jacob Ealy over Matt Milbrand and a fall from top-ranked Eddins, who earned his 98th career victory, in 1:47 over Cole Rush at 149.
At 157, Pitt-Johnstown’s Nate Smith dealt Pat Duggan a 7-3 loss, and fourth-ranked Austin got a late takedown and a point for riding to secure an 18-3 technical fall over Drake Brenize at 7:00 to grow the lead to 27-0.
Another technical fall, this time a 16-0 win at 3:43 by No. 6 Biddle at 184 made it 32-0, before fifth-ranked Craig pinned Austin Klucker 1:29 into the opening period at 184.
A 5-3 win by Alex Delp gave Pitt-Johnstown a 41-0 lead, before Allan Beattie upset 10th-ranked Derek Berberick 8-2 in the bout at 285 to set the final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.