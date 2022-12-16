Mat matters

What: 43rd Midwest Classic

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Nicoson Hall, Indianapolis

Of local note: Pitt-Johnstown has eight seeded wrestlers, including four in the top three – Jacob Ealy (first at 149), Nate Smith (second at 157), Dillon Keane (third at 165) and Isaiah Vance (third at 285)

Follow along: Live results and stream on TrackWrestling.com