The NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships are nearly three months away but, the way Pat Pecora sees it, this is the perfect time to get prepared for the postseason.
That’s why Pecora’s Pitt-Johnstown squad is headed to Indianapolis for the 43rd Midwest Classic, which features 43 teams.
“The Midwest Classic, it has turned into the prelim to the NCAA Division II national tournament,” Pecora said on Wednesday. “It’s the most elite Division II tournament besides the nationals.
“There’s none better for Division II competition. It’s a complete Division II lineup.
“Some of the top schools in the nation are there.”
He also likes the fact that the Mountain Cats will have more than two weeks between the Midwest Classic and their next competition.
“You have time for bumps and bruises to heal. It’s a good time of year and kind of the highlight of our first term,” Pecora said. “I do this for the individuals more than anything. Wrestling is such a unique animal because there’s a tournament team and a dual-meet team.”
Pitt-Johnstown’s dual team is off to a 7-0 start, but that doesn’t guarantee success in a tournament.
A solid wrestler at every weight is a good recipe for success in duals while having three or four highly ranked wrestlers could deliver a tournament title.
“My philosophy is that a dual-meet team is more indicative than a tournament team,” Pecora said. “It takes everybody to contribute, even the guys in the wrestling room. We’ve got to combine the genetically gifted guys with the hard work ethic and come away with a tournament team. We have a few guys that can win a national title.”
That’s evident in the seeds for the Midwest Classic. Jacob Ealy is the top seed at 149 pounds, while Nate Smith is second at 157.
Dillon Keane (165) and Isaiah Vance (285) are third at their respective weights. Alex Weber was sixth at 174, but will not wrestle due to injury, and Jacob Burgette will take his spot.
Brock Biddle is seeded eighth at 184 pounds, but the three-time All-American could easily finish higher than that, as could Caleb Morris, who is ninth at 141, and Trevon Gray, who is 10th at 125.
Vance sees a bright future ahead for the Mountain Cats.
“Me, personally, I think we can compete with any team out there,” the redshirt freshman heavyweight said.
“Some people might think differently, but I know what we do in the room every day.
“We have the mentality of roaring to go every day.”
