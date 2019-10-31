Pat Pecora heard the news about his Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team earning the top ranking in the NCAA Division II National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) preseason poll released on Wednesday and shrugged.
Entering his 44th season as coach of the Mountain Cats, Pecora appreciates the recognition but knows better than to put too much emphasis on preseason polls or predictions.
“It means absolutely nothing to me right now,” said Pecora, whose Mountain Cats have three returning national champion wrestlers among six All-Americans on the roster. “I think it’s good for the program and good for the fans, but for us, it’s business as usual.”
Pitt-Johnstown went 16-3 overall last season, won the NCAA Super Region I Tournament and placed sixth in the NCAA Division II National Tournament. As usual, expectations are high at the Sports Center.
Pecora prefers to keep a low preseason profile and let his wrestlers do the talking on the mat.
“I haven’t read one article. I haven’t seen one ranking,” Pecora said. “I don’t even look at them until the end of the year,” he said. “I know there is a lot of talk about it and I can hear it. I just try to stay focused on what we’re doing every day, what we’re practicing every day, the guys making the grades, studying hard and working hard.”
Pitt-Johnstown received 88 points, six more than second-ranked, defending Division II national champion St. Cloud State in Minnesota.
Mountain Cats returning two-time national champion Chris Eddins is ranked first at 149 pounds. The senior from Greensburg repeated as a Division II champ last season, winning at 149 pounds after earning gold at 141 as a sophomore.
He went 24-0 last season and earned Super Region I Wrestler of the Year.
Tyler Warner is ranked first at 133 pounds. Warner won the Division II crown last season at Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia but transferred to Pitt-Johnstown for his junior season after the Cardinals program dropped wrestling.
Connor Craig is another defending national champion who transferred to Pitt-Johnstown from Wheeling Jesuit University. Craig won the 174-pound title last season and is ranked third at 184 pounds this preseason.
“Returning national champions doesn’t automatically make you No. 1,” Pecora said. “Everything has to be earned again.
“Nobody comes out and gives you a regional title, a conference title or a national title. We’re back to earning. We’re not expecting anything. We’re going to earn everything.”
Two-time Mountain Cats All-American Devin Austin is ranked second nationally at 165 pounds. Sophomore Brock Biddle is ranked fourth at 174. Senior Brendan Howard is ranked seventh at 125.
Biddle placed fourth at 184 last season but dropped a class this year. He was the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and Super Region I Freshman of the Year with a team-best 29-4 record that included an 18-0 dual-meet mark.
“The beginning of every season is always exciting. It’s fresh. It’s another team,” said Pecora, whose Mountain Cats open at East Stroudsburg University on Friday.
“I always say every team runs its own race. Each team develops its own character and its own personality. You want to bring out the best in everybody and mold men of character.
“Now, the molding begins and it’s a long journey.”
