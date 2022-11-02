Pitt-Johnstown begins its 47th season under Pat Pecora at 7 p.m. Thursday night by hosting West Liberty, the coach’s alma mater.
The Mountain Cats enter the season ranked tied for 11th – five spots behind the Hilltoppers. It’s not a familiar spot for Pecora, whose teams have won 24 regional championships and two national titles. Pecora’s 631 dual meet victories are more than any wrestling coach in NCAA history at any level, and the Mountain Cats have won six consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crowns.
“People can say what they want, but we have one of the most solid programs in the nation in any division,” Pecora said this week. “The support from the president and the administration (is excellent).
“We have beautiful facilities. The coaching staff is second to none.”
Pecora got a boost this year, as Tyler Reinhart – who won a Division II national title while wrestling for the Mountain Cats in 2016 – was approved by the university for a full-time assistant coaching position, the first in school history. Fellow NCAA champs Shad Benton and Jody Strittmatter also assist Pecora.
Their charge will be to keep the Mountain Cats among the top programs in the nation.
“The toughest thing is living up to the standard,” Pecora said. “That’s where the stress comes, but that’s what keeps me going. I’m excited about every match.”
A weight-by-weight look at the Mountain Cats:
125: This will be the most inexperienced spot in the lineup for the Mountain Cats, as redshirt freshman Trevon Gray will start with only freshman Branton Rice, who Pecora hopes to redshirt, as a backup.
133: Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert, a redshirt sophomore, is the projected starter after going 5-1 in 2021-22, including 1-1 in dual meets.
141: Caleb Morris returns after winning a Super Region I championship and going 16-7 in 2021-22 as a redshirt sophomore. Mason Meyers moves up after winning 14 matches and placing fifth in the region at 133 this past season.
149: Jacob Ealy enters the season ranked second nationally, and Pecora expects the redshirt junior, who finished third in 2021-22, to improve upon that.
“He’ll win a national title before he graduates,” Pecora said.
157: Nate Smith, who went 22-7 and finished eighth at the NCAA tournament this past season, is ranked fourth nationally. There is plenty of firepower on the roster with Colby Kean and Kyler Crawford at the weight. Richland grad Cooper Warshel, who transferred from Pitt, is still awaiting word from the NCAA on when he will be eligible.
165: Dillon Keane returns after a sensational redshirt freshman campaign that saw him go 22-3 and win a regional title, and Pecora said he could be an All-American this season.
174: This is probably the deepest weight on the roster.
Alex Weber, who placed fifth at the regional tournament at 184, is the projected starter.
Redshirt junior Jacob Burgette, who is battling an early season injury, is another solid option, as are redshirt freshmen Tony Salopek and Jacob Sabol, a Richland graduate.
184: Three-time All-American Brock Biddle returns to the weight where he finished fourth in the nation as a freshman.
197: Dakoda Rodgers, who went 19-8 and placed fifth in the region as a redshirt freshman this past season, returns. Redshirt freshman Ty Broadway should also see time here.
285: Redshirt junior Oggie Atwood, who was a national qualifier for Mount Olive in 2020, went 14-4 for Pitt-Johnstown and just missed out on a spot in the NCAA tournament.
Atwood stepped into the starting spot after an injury to Isaiah Vance, who ended up getting a medical redshirt. Vance was one of the nation’s top heavyweights coming out of high school and will split time with Atwood.
