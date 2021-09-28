Coach Pat Pecora and the Pitt-Johnstown wrestling program announced the additon of 11 wrestlers in the NCAA Division II program’s 2021-22 recruiting class, including state champions from Maryland and Virginia, and a trio of Pennsylvania state placewinners.
Virginia state champion Trevon Gray (125 pounds), Maryland state champion Ty Broadway (285), and Pennsylvania medalists Isaiah Vance (285) of Hempfield Area High School, Logan Harmon (215) of Armstrong High School and Marvin Beatty (285) of Marion Center High School.
“Despite a very challenging recruiting season due to the pandemic, I believe we have put together an interesting group of young men from multiple states and backgrounds,” Pecora said.
Gray was the 2020 Virginia state champion and the 2019 state runner-up at 106 pounds. The Chesapeake, Virginia, wrestler finished his high school career with an 89-20 overall record in three seasons, while Broadway, in only his third year of wrestling, posted a 43-0 record as a junior on his way to winning the 2020 Maryland Class 3A state title at 220 pounds. Broadway also finished with a 96-14 career record in just three years after his senior season was canceled cue to COVID-19.
The Mountain Cats also added Vance, a three-time PIAA state placewinner; Harmon, who placed fourth at the 2021 PIAA tournament; and Beatty, a seventh-place PIAA state finisher in 2021.
Vance earned fourth, second, and third-place finishes at the Pennsylvania Class 3A tournament and ended his standout career with a 147-19 overall record. Vance also pinned the third-ranked heavyweight wrestler in the country at the 2021 Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.
Harmon, who wrestled at both 189 and 215 pounds in high school for former Pitt-Johnstown national champion Brandon Newill, placed fourth at the 2021 PIAA Class 3A tournament and posted a 70-17 overall career record. Harmon, a two-time state qualifier, was also a two-time section champion, and a two-time regional place-winner with fourth place and runner-up finishes.
Beatty, the brother of current Mountain Cat wrestler Charlie Beatty, had a 104-34 career record and finished seventh at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A state tournament at 285 pounds. Beatty was also the 2021 district and section champion in his weight class.
Three other multiple Pennsylvania state qualifiers in Kyler Crawford (149) of Milton High School, Gage Arnold (184) of Coudersport High School, and local standout Jake Sabol of Richland High School join the 2021-22 recruiting class.
Crawford and Arnold are both three-time PIAA state qualifiers, and Sabol was a two-time state qualifier. Crawford was 94-35 in his career at 145, and Arnold, a 2017 graduate of Coudersport High School was 103-38 in his career at 152. Sabol posted an 85-30 overall record in just three seasons after missing out on his senior season due to injury.
Former fifth and sixth-place Florida state place-winner Jared Fleitas (174) of Fort Pierce High School, and Texas state qualifier Donovan Fisher (141) of Winston Churchill High School join this recruiting class.
Along with placing fifth and sixth at the Florida state tournament, Fleitas, a native of Fort Pierce, Florida, finished with a 181-36 record and was a three-time district and regional champion, while Fisher, from San Antonio, qualified for the Texas state tournament in 2021.
In addition, Pitt-Johnstown signed Pennsylvania regional qualifier Tony Salopek (157) of Steel Valley High School. Salopek, whose father Tony also wrestled for Coach Pecora, went to Steel Valley High School, but wrestled at West Mifflin High School through a co-op. Salopek was 88-42 despite having his 2020-21 season canceled due to COVID-19. Salopek was also a first-team Pennsylvania All-Academic Team selection.
