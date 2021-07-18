After putting together a season with a .474 batting average, six home runs and 29 RBIs, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ Sam Contacos was voted the recipient of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League’s Dr. Robert Hartnett Most Valuable Player Award on Sunday.
Contacos, a Wabash product, led the JCBL in batting average and home runs while finishing second in RBIs – three behind teammate Billy Perroz.
He wasn’t the only player from the JCBL’s regular-season champs to take home hardware on Sunday as pitcher Ben Mongelluzzo was given the Pete Vuckovich Award as the league’s top hurler.
Mongelluzzo racked up four wins while posting a 2.19 ERA over 16 innings pitched for Paul Carpenter, which finished 24-4 this season.
Smith Transport’s Joe Olsavsky and Martella’s Pharmacy’s Jared Dowey split the Ken Horoho Award, given to the league’s top first-year player. Dowey was a percentage point better than Olsavsky in the league’s batting title race, finishing third in the JCBL with a .453 average. Olsavsky led the league in doubles with 12 while putting up 18 RBIs during the season and finishing second in the JCBL with 27 runs scored. Dowey was second in the league with three triples and had 15 RBIs.
Smith Transport’s Garrett Starr was given the Bill Jenkins Award as the JCBL’s top first-year pitcher. Starr picked up three wins while leading the league in ERA with a 1.17 average over 23 innings pitched. Starr also fanned 27 batters during the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.