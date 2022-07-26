JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors added four pitchers to its roster ahead of the upcoming All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, and Martella’s Pharmacy used its four pick-ups to bolster its pitching, infield and outfield.
Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League regular-season and playoff champion Paul Carpenter will represent the city during the night games in the 77th AAABA Tournament, which begins on Monday at Sargents Stadium at the Point and outlying fields in the region.
Playoff runner-up and regular-season third-place finisher Martella’s Pharmacy will play the afternoon games at the Point.
Paul Carpenter added pitchers Rodney Shultz, Seth Shuey and Garrett Starr of regular-season runner-up Mainline Pharmacy, and pitcher Christian Zilli of fifth-place Laurel Auto Group.
“They’re all pitchers, and Zilli is a two-way (player). They’re all college arms with experience in the college ranks,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “That’s going to help us in the tournament.”
Shuey and Starr each had two regular-season wins for Mainline Pharmacy. Shuey had 31 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA in 33 1/3 innings. Starr fanned 42 batters and posted a 1.35 ERA in 26 2/3 innings.
Shultz appeared in 9 1/3 innings, striking out 12 with a 1.61 ERA. Zilli had two wins and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings.
“Our roster is built on 10 arms,” Sheriff said. “If you move into the games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, you have fresh arms going into the elimination games. To have good, quality arms is important in moving forward when it comes to those big games. They’re all starters, and three probably are going to start in the big games for us later in the week and one probably will see action Monday.”
Martella’s picked up second baseman/outfielder Alex Glumac of Mainline Pharmacy, pitcher Chris Hasse of Laurel Auto Group, and pitcher/outfielder Colton Cornell and third baseman/shortstop/outfielder Jake Bredl, both of fourth-place O.
“We felt like we needed to add depth to our pitching staff after losing Kyle Glass to an injury and having another pitcher that had an injury and one out with an illness,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said.
Glumac ranked third in the league with a .430 batting average (37 of 86) and scored 21 runs with 11 RBIs. Bredl was eighth in the JCBL with a .383 batting average (23 of 60) and had three doubles, three homers, 15 runs and 17 RBIs.
Cornell was among the league leaders with three regular-season wins, a 2.27 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 272/3 innings. Hasse also pitched 272/3 innings and tied for the league lead with two saves. He struck out 27 batters and had a 2.27 ERA.
“Both of these guys (Hasse and Cornell) can be starters or come in as relievers,” Pfeil said. “Glumac and Bredl and Cornell, we felt like we could solidify our lineup and add some strength to our defense, especially in the infield.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.