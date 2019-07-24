Regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors and second-place Martella’s Pharmacy will play in their fourth consecutive league championship series on Thursday night.
Game 1 of the best-of-5 Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League title series is set for 7 p.m. at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We’re both pretty evenly matched this year,” Paul Carpenter General Manager-assistant coach Tayler Sheriff said. “What it’s going to come down to is who can have the big hit, the two-out RBI. Who can do the little things better, who makes the least mistakes.”
Martella’s Pharmacy will make its 11th straight trip to the final series with hopes of adding onto a string of five consecutive league playoff championships. Martella’s became the first Johnstown team to win the AAABA Tournament last year.
Both Paul Carpenter and Martella’s will advance to the 75th annual AAABA Tournament, which begins on Aug. 5. But the winner of the league playoff series will play in the night games at the Point.
“There are going to be a lot of ups and downs in nine-inning games and in a five-game series,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Jesse Cooper said. “It’s important to be focused, game by game, pitch by pitch.
“They need to take advantage of the opportunity, play in the moment, play to compete and win,” he said. “Play to win. Don’t play not to lose.”
Martella’s has won the three previous title series against Paul Carpenter (3-0 in 2016; 3-2 in 2017; and 3-1 last year).
Paul Carpenter won its second league regular-season crown in three seasons.
“They’re going to be ready to go. They always are,” Sheriff said of Martella’s.
“There has been times through the regular season for us where you feel like you’re in a good spot going in against them and you have a good shot. But they’re always ready to go in the postseason. We’ve been in this position before where we were the No. 1 seed (in 2017) and they knocked us off.”
Paul Carpenter went 5-2 against Martella’s during the regular-season. Three of those wins were by shutouts. Martella’s had a shutout in one of its two series wins.
Paul Carpenter outfielder Nick DiAndreth led the league with a .425 batting average and was the Ken Horoho Award winner as top rookie position player.
Corey Fogle won the Dr. Robert Hartnett Most Valuable Player Award. Including the playoffs, he carries a .322 batting average with 25 RBIs, 20 runs, six doubles and two homers.
“The lineup has Fogle, the MVP, a tough out,” Cooper said. “One through 9 they’re solid. They put the ball in play. We’re going to have to have our pitchers go out there, compete and throw strikes consistently.”
All-JCBL pitcher Ben Visnesky went 3-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 39 strikeouts, but he hasn’t been with the team during the first round of the playoffs and Sheriff said he doesn’t expect him to be back unless the series goes to five games.
Ben Vicini (5-1, 2.08, 37 strikeouts), Nate Davis (2-0, 0.00, 23 strikeouts), Trevor Pfeil (2-0, 0.90) and Aaron Blake (2-1, 1.80) have had strong mound outings for Paul Carpenter.
“Their pitching is one of their strong points,” Cooper said. “They have a staff that has been very consistent around the plate, keeps the hitters off-balance and attacks them with strikes early.”
Martella’s has been shaken by injuries with players such as last year’s MVP Omar Ward, local tournament MVP Brady Walker and Boston Bradley out this season and George Coyle returning from injury late in the regular season.
Braxton Roxby recently signed with the Cape Cod League and Adam Cecere reported to Wake Forest University, where he will play baseball under scholarship for coach Tom Walter, a Johnstown native.
Phillip Dull (.365, nine doubles, 22 runs, two homers), Dylan Gearhart (.361, three doubles, two triples) and Cecere (.302) are among Martella’s top hitters.
Pete Vuckovich Award winner Joel Colledge is 6-0 with a 0.42 ERA, 48 strikeouts and 25 walks, including the postseason.
Troy Emert, Ray Watt and Devin Foster each have two mound wins.
“It’s tough to keep a consistent lineup throughout an entire season,” Cooper said. “Our core group of guys has been here and we trust that next-man up, trust-the-guy-next-to-you mentality. Our guys buy into it more and more each day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.