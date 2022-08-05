JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors is back in the AAABA Tournament title game after three pitchers combined to limit a potent Brooklyn Cougars offense, while Aiden Dunlap’s three-run bomb over the brick wall in left-center field highlighted a 10-hit effort.
The Johnstown franchise beat Brooklyn 10-5 in front of 1,642 fans who withstood a steady rain for much of a game that already had been delayed 30 minutes because of a downpour.
Paul Carpenter earned a date against two-time defending champion New Orleans Boosters at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
