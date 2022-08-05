Aiden Dunlap

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ Aiden Dunlap, center, is greeted by teammates after hitting a 3-run home run in the top of the second inning of a 77th AAABA Tournament semifinal game against Brooklyn at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Friday, Aug.5, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors is back in the AAABA Tournament title game after three pitchers combined to limit a potent Brooklyn Cougars offense, while Aiden Dunlap’s three-run bomb over the brick wall in left-center field highlighted a 10-hit effort.

The Johnstown franchise beat Brooklyn 10-5 in front of 1,642 fans who withstood a steady rain for much of a game that already had been delayed 30 minutes because of a downpour.

Paul Carpenter earned a date against two-time defending champion New Orleans Boosters at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

