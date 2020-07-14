The first five batters in the Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors lineup accounted for 10 of the team’s 11 hits on Tuesday night at Sargent’s Stadium.
Cleanup hitter Justin Wright’s two-run homer over the brick wall in left-center field put Paul Carpenter on track to a 9-0 victory over Smith Transport in the early game at the Point.
“It was nice to get it started in the first inning and get those two runs up on the board,” Wright said after first-place Paul Carpenter improved to 17-2 after a 10-5 victory over Laurel Auto in Tuesday's late game.
“We carried the momentum the rest of the game,” Wright said. “I really felt like the energy was up the whole game. We kept it up from there and didn’t back down on them.”
Leadoff hitter Mario Disso went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. No. 2 hitter Josh Spiegel had a two-run triple among his two hits, and No. 3 batter Matt Wicker had three hits and three RBIs.
“I thought we did a really good job the last couple nights,” Paul Carpenter manager Cole Shaffer said. “We got a lot of what we expected out of our hitters. The top of the lineup is doing their job and getting guys on base. The bottom of the lineup is doing a good job of turning it over and getting it back to the top.”
The offense complemented starter Hayden Ford, who went 4 2/3 innings, and reliever Shane Stuchell, who tossed 2 1/3 scoreless frames.
“Hayden did a really good job of getting through 4 2/3,” Shaffer said. “Shane came in and did exactly what we needed him to do. Anytime you can throw a shutout in this league, it’s big.”
Smith Transport had five hits, including a double by Devin Kretchman.
Paul Carpenter built a 6-0 advantage through two innings after Wright’s homer and Spiegel’s triple provided a punch. Wicker added a two-run single in the fourth to put his team ahead by eight runs. Tyler Horvat doubled and scored on Connor Bannias’ single to set a 9-0 score through five innings.
“Those guys do a really good job for us,” Shaffer said. “The extra-base hits help. Overall I’m really happy with how everybody is swinging it.”
Left-hander Ford struck out eight and walked three. Stuchell entered in relief in the fifth after Devin Kretchman’s two-out double and ended the threat.
Ford had worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the third, stranded a pair in the fourth and left runners in scoring position in the first two innings.
“We got a little cold before the Fourth of July break,” Wright said. “The bats are starting to heat up again and we’re getting into that rhythm we had before the break. We hope to keep it going. We’ve got some important games coming up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.