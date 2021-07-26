With Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors down to its final out and trailing Martella’s Pharmacy in Game 4 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the regular-season champions called on Noah Sweeney to pinch hit with the bases loaded.
The move paid off handsomely.
Sweeney belted a two-run double down the left-field line to give his team a 4-3 lead and ultimately the series victory after Martella’s Pharmacy couldn’t answer in the bottom of the ninth.
Paul Carpenter claimed its second straight JCBL and will represent Johnstown in the AAABA Tournament as the city’s top seed, while earning the chance to play under the lights as tournament host.
“It was kind of crazy,” Sweeney said of his game-winning double. “I got the word that I was going to pinch hit and I tried to mentally prepare myself and I knew that he wasn’t spotting his fastball very well because he hit two guys in a row. So I was just sitting on a breaking ball and luckily that’s what it was.”
It was a tense situation for the reserve outfielder. Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff was ejected moments prior after arguing a disputed call over a hit batsmen. The veteran skipper thought his ejection provided some motivation for his team.
“As a manager you’ve got to do what you have to get your guys all psyched up and ready to go and that’s what I did,” he said.
The game saved the dramatics for the final two innings. The two teams were all tied up at 1 through seven, but that changed when Paul Carpenter cleanup hitter Brandon Lane led off the eighth with a solo home run off of Martella’s Pharmacy starter Omar Ward to take a 2-1 lead.
That hit chased Ward from the mound, but he did provide seven strong innings of one-run baseball. The Martella’s Pharmacy veteran did not have to wait long to get his revenge.
Jake Ansell led off the bottom of the eighth with an infield single. Ward came to the plate and delivered a two-run home run to give his team the lead.
“We threw the most veteran guy at them and he did veteran things,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said of Ward. “He made one mistake and he answered with it with his own bat to correct it.”
Martella’s reliever Jordan Ford struck out the first two batters in the ninth, but then Billy Perroz singled. Sammy Contacos and Brandon Lane were then both hit by pitches to set up the heroics for Sweeney.
“Back-to-back championship and trying to get to the night game for our guys and our owner Paul Carpenter is such a big accomplishment for us,” Sherriff said of his team’s victory. “I can’t really express how to feel for Paul to get to the night game for everything he’s done for us and just to get him that chance to be in the spotlight with his franchise and his name is big.”
Martella’s will advance to the AAABA Tournament as well, as the Johnstown-2 team. Pfeil knows that his team can start fresh and believes the regular season prepared his team for what next week will bring.
“We know the JCBL has a great tradition, 76 years with the tournament and 77 years with the league,” Pfeil said.
“You’re not going to see much better collegiate baseball than this at the level these guys are at. PC and ourselves have prepared ourselves for years to be ready for the tournament.”
Paul Carpenter won the league a year ago, but the AAABA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For a first year player like Sweeney, he and his teammates are excited to play in front of the large crowds under the lights.
“We’re so excited,” he explained. “We’ve heard it’s a big show so we’re just going to get ready for it and enjoy it.”
