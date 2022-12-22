The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League will lose one of the most successful AAABA Tournament franchises in local history, but will remain at five teams with one new addition.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors closed a seven-year run in the league, according to manager Dave Sheriff and JCBL Commissioner Don Stanton. The franchise announced the decision on Twitter.
The Capital Advisors reached the championship game of the AAABA Tournament three times, finishing as runner-up this summer as well as in 2016 and 2017.
The former Delweld franchise and Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors are Johnstown’s only three-time finalists in the tournament’s 77-year history.
“It was just time,” said former Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff, whose team went 19-11 in the AAABA Tournament since 2016. “With Tayler (Sheriff) being gone and coaching baseball at the Division I level, it left a lot on my plate. The coaches and I decided it was time to go on a high note.”
Dave Sheriff’s son, Tayler, was the general manager of the franchise and helped assemble a strong team with heavy representation from Westmoreland County college standouts.
Tayler Sheriff is a first-year head coach of the Western Illinois University Fighting Leathernecks baseball team.
A new franchise, The Hill Group, will join the JCBL in 2023. Rusty Thomas will manage the team. The Hill Group will join Laurel Auto Group, Mainline Pharmacy, Martella's Pharmacy and O in the league.
“I played in the league when it was a 17-to-20-year-old league,” Thomas said. “I played in the early to mid-1990s. I had always coached baseball prior to us having children. I had my boys. My second son has stuck with baseball and we have taken this journey together.
“I have coached from T-ball all the way up through Little League, Pony League, Colt League. We have great families, awesome parents, people who stuck with me. We’re going to see what we can do at the next level.”
Thomas also is involved in a travel program, Johnstown Steelworks. His son Eli Thomas is a Westmont Hilltop multi-sport athlete who is committed to play baseball at LaRoche University.
“We’re working on the roster,” Rusty Thomas said. “I’ve got a couple college guys who have some experience at the next level, but our core guys are young. Most of our guys will be 18. The majority of them play in the travel organization I run. They probably will all play in college.”
Stanton thanked sponsor Paul Carpenter for his commitment to the league since 2016 and also welcomed Thomas and The Hill Group.
The Paul Carpenter players eligible to return in 2023 now are free agents and may be signed by other teams, Stanton said.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re losing a franchise like Carpenter's, so successful,” Stanton said. “It made our league a very competitive league. They did well not only in our league and the playoffs, winning our league, but they did well in the tournament.
“The good news is we’re going to remain at five teams,” Stanton said. “We’re getting another team, The Hill Group, in the league that will keep us at five.”
Sheriff led Paul Carpenter to its third JCBL playoff championship and its second appearance as the night-game host in the 77th AAABA Tournament in August. The Advisors also won the league title in 2021 as well as in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the AAABA Tournament.
Paul Carpenter advanced to the 2022 championship game, falling 5-1 to the New Orleans Boosters. PCCA also finished as tournament runner-up to the Zanesville Junior Pioneers in 2016 and to New Orleans in 2017.
“I’ll just remember the big rivalries we had with Martella’s. That was always a big, intense thing,” Dave Sheriff said of Martella’s Pharmacy, the team that won Johnstown’s only AAABA Tournament title in 2018 and in recent years consistently battled Paul Carpenter for the top two spots in the league.
“We didn’t like each other in between the lines, but once we got outside the lines, we were personal friends afterwards.”
Sheriff recalled a mammoth, three-run homer Paul Carpenter’s left-handed, pinch-hitter Patrick Ferguson launched out of Point Stadium in the bottom of the eighth inning in the 2016 AAABA Tournament semifinal round.
The hit, which cleared the right-field rotunda and landed in the Stonycreek River, provided the winning runs in PCCA’s 7-6 victory over the Cleveland Blaze.
“The biggest moment I can remember is 2016 when Pat Ferguson hit the home run out of the stadium,” Dave Sheriff said. “That one will go down in the history of Paul Carpenter's. It got us into the championship game.”
Sheriff also thanked sponsor Paul Carpenter for his commitment to fielding a winning franchise.
“Paul was the best sponsor,” Dave Sheriff said. “Anything that we needed or wanted, he was there for us. He really gave Tayler the first chance to run a baseball program with the budget, recruiting and everything else.
"It gave Tayler his start in baseball. Without Paul, Tayler wouldn’t be where he at right now coaching at the Division I level.”
