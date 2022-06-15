JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Once the Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors bats got going during Wednesday’s game against O at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, it was hard to keep them contained.
The two-time defending Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League champions dished out 15 hits against four O pitchers on their way to a 13-1 victory, avenging their only loss of the season in the process.
The offensive outburst came in support of pitcher Jacob Bazala, who held O to a run on just five hits with eight strikeouts while tossing a 96-pitch complete game.
O, now 5-3, had only two baserunners over the final four innings after Paul Carpenter had given Bazala a 2-1 lead on Jayden Taitano’s sharp liner to center, which scored Billy Perroz and Zach Seaman.
It was Paul Carpenter’s first base hit after O starter Colton Cornell had walked the bases loaded. Eleven more runs followed against three O relievers to give Bazala a canyon-sized lead to protect after he gave up a first-inning run.
“The first inning, gave up that run and it wasn’t looking too good,” Bazala said. “(Cornell) did a really good job of minimizing runs. Once we got to their bullpen, we put it on them. It was really big and made me comfortable on the mound.”
With O replacing Cornell with Ryan Rametta to start the fourth, the Capital Advisors (7-1) pushed three more runs across during the frame as Perroz, Noah Sweeney and Aiden Dunlap produced runs.
Paul Carpenter broke the game open in the sixth, sending 10 batters to the plate on its way to a 10-1 lead. The Capital Advisors collected six hits in the frame with Luca Baccari’s two-RBI single to greet reliever Connor Helm punctuating the uprising.
While getting to the O bullpen led to Paul Carpenter tallying 14 of its 15 hits over the final four innings, it wasn’t necessarily the plan to wait out Cornell, who exited after throwing 72 pitches in his three innings on the mound.
“Our plan is to go after their pitcher, whomever it is,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “We don’t have to wait until their ‘pen. … With our bats and our experience, I think we can get anybody in this league.”
Tim Quinn’s two-RBI double off the wall in left highlighted the Paul Carpenter seventh with Taitano’s single to left giving him three hits and four RBIs.
Seaman scored three runs while picking up two hits while Sweeney totaled three hits and two runs. Quinn and Perroz also scored two runs apiece while Dunlap and Baccari each had two hits.
O had grabbed the lead in the first as Brandon Kanick singled and scored on a single by Cavalier. O, which downed Paul Carpenter 12-2 on Monday, did not get another runner to second base the rest of the way. Kanick did pick up two of his club’s three hits.
Bazala’s ability to keep batters off balance keyed his late-inning rampage through the O order.
“He was giving us a lot of trouble with speed,” O manager Julius Thomas said. “We just couldn’t adjust.”
