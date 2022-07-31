Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors will rely on a deep pitching staff in the night games of 77th AAABA Tournament at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
That’s the name of the game during tournament week.
Adding to Paul Carpenter’s potential on the mound is the hurlers’ ability to go deep into the pitch count.
“Our starters can go the distance. They set us up nice,” said right-hander Jacob Bazala, the Pete Vuckovich Award winner as the JCBL’s top pitcher this season. “They keep the runs to a minimum and then our hitters can do their job.”
A Mercyhurst University product, Bazala proved his point by throwing a complete game in a 14-3 victory that evened a best-of-5 title series against Martella’s Pharmacy at 1-all.
Bazala entered the ninth with more than 100 pitches thrown, but he convinced manager Dave Sheriff to allow him to finish the game. Bazala had 12 strikeouts and three walks on 125 pitches, 80 of those thrown for strikes.
“We come from a lot of PSAC schools,” said right-hander Tyler Dancu, a Seton Hill University pitcher. “We all know each other. We’ve been playing ball against each other our entire high school career and now college. We bond together. When we’re out on the mound or on the field, we just trust each other. Trust will take you a long way in the tournament.”
Dancu closed out the local playoff championship series with another ironman effort. He threw 140 pitches, 82 for strikes, in a two-hitter. Paul Carpenter beat Martella’s 6-1 to win the series in four games. Dancu struck out 13 and walked four.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can go deep into games,” said Michael Klingensmith, a Seton Hill hurler who began the summer playing in South Carolina, but returned in time to qualify for the JCBL postseason and AAABA Tournament.
“We’ve got a closer. We’ve got a couple good starters, quality arms,” added Klingensmith, who has been used in a relief role, with the capability of throwing a few innings on back-to-back nights.
Paul Carpenter also has 2020 Pete Vuckovich Award winner Nate Davis, a left-hander who is 3-0 with a save.
Bazala is 7-0 with one save and 52 strikeouts in 392/3 innings, including the playoffs. Dancu is 4-0, and Roman Gill of California (Pa.) is 4-1.
Luke Treloar had three wins, and Klingensmith had two wins and one save in seven appearances.
“We have really strong starting pitching as well as relief,” Dancu said.
Sheriff also added four arms with his pick-up selections: Seth Shuey, Rodney Shultz and Garrett Starr, of Mainline Pharmacy and Christian Zilli, of Laurel Auto Group.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Shuey and Lock Haven University’s Starr each had two regular-season wins for Mainline Pharmacy. Shuey had 31 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA in 331/3 innings. Starr fanned 42 batters and posted a 1.35 ERA in 262/3 innings during the regular season.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Shultz appeared in 91/3 innings, striking out 12 with a 1.61 ERA. Seton Hill’s Zilli had two wins and 21 strikeouts in 202/3 innings.
“The pitchers are all college arms with college experience,” Sheriff said.
“That’s going to help us in the tournament. Our roster is built on 10 arms. It’s good if you move into Thursday, Friday and Saturday. You have fresh arms going into the elimination games.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
