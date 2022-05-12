ALTOONA, Pa. – For the 19th time in 29 games this season, Altoona held the lead after five innings. However, a five-run sixth from Somerset fueled the Patriots to a 7-2 victory over the Curve on Thursday night.
Somerset sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth inning. Altoona starter Omar Cruz had allowed five hits and just one run through his first five innings when he came out to start the frame. He surrendered a leadoff double and followed it with a walk and a hit by pitch to load the bases before exiting the contest.
Reliever Austin Roberts followed, allowing a two-run double to Michael Beltre and later another two-run double to Jesus Bastidas. A fifth run came across on a fielding error by Nick Gonzales later in the frame. Cruz allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts, while Roberts allowed two runs (one earned) in one inning with one strikeout.
Altoona scored twice in the fourth inning. Matt Fraizer knocked an RBI triple into right field to score Liover Peguero, his 12th RBI of the season. Then, Brendt Citta hit a sacrifice fly to score Fraizer. It was the second day in a row where both of Altoona’s runs came in the same frame.
Somerset tacked on another run in the seventh on a solo home run by Derek Dietrich off reliever Brad Case. Case went three innings, allowing the one run on two hits and four walks.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 6 p.m. Friday night. Right-hander Randy Vasquez will be on the mound for Somerset, with Altoona yet to announce a starter.
