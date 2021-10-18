SIDMAN – Four goals in the second half – including a pair from senior Olivia Patrick – proved to be the boost that the Richland Rams needed in taking home a 5-0 win over host Forest Hills in a girls soccer contest at G.H. Miller Field.
Richland (10-5) also made life difficult for the Rangers attack, using a back wall of four defenders to cut down the bulk of attempted runs and through-balls by Forest Hills (7-8).
The offensive output made life easier for Richland coach John Facci, at least for one match.
“We’ve been having a lot of trouble the second half of the year in scoring goals,” Facci said. “I’m glad we got five today, because going into the playoffs every game counts, and we want to keep winning the rest of this week and next week.”
The Rams, who held a 1-0 lead at the half thanks to a 19th-minute tally from Jewls Stem, expanded their lead in the 44th minute on Kate Dupp-stadt’s effort to send a ball past Forest Hills keeper Anna Wirfel.
Patrick punched in the first of her two goals in the 51st minute, when she gathered the ball in the 18 and sent a low-angle shot into the net. Delaney Yost joined the scoring in the 62nd minute as she tucked a shot into the upper 90.
Patrick followed in the 68th when she took a feed from Camryn Beglin in the penalty area before sending a rocket to the frame.
“We had really good passes,” Patrick said. “We worked on that a lot throughout this week with good passes and getting good touches, and I think paid off in this game.”
Forest Hills, which was missing three of its regular starters, pushed in a few solid chances on goal late in the second half, but could not solve Maggy Orr.
While the Rangers came up empty on the scoreboard, their coach did see positives.
“When we were making the runs, making the passes,” Forest Hills coach Lari Gallaher said.
“When we were actually making those, things were clicking. When we weren’t, we were making life more difficult for ourselves.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
