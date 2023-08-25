SOMERSET, Pa. – After nearly three decades as a head coach, Max Shoemaker knew better than to overreact after a sloppy first half Friday night that saw his Chestnut Ridge team leading by just a single score over Somerset.
Rather than scream and yell, Shoemaker took a calm approach, reminding his Lions that they still had the lead despite turning the ball over twice against an energetic Somerset squad.
The patience paid immediate dividends, as Carter Wharton returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown, then Jeb Emerick scored his second and third touchdowns of the night as Chestnut Ridge pulled away for a 42-14 victory.
“I thought our kids didn’t panic,” Shoemaker said. “We talked about that at halftime – just coming out and doing the things that we like to do. Certainly, the second-half kickoff return was a big momentum getter for us, and we kind of rode that wave for a while and got some quick scores. It kind of snowballed for them in the second half.”
Wharton’s 88-yard kickoff return started the avalanche of points.
“It definitely was a big lift there,” said Wharton, who saw limited varsity action as a freshman a year ago. “It was exciting. Whenever I got the ball, I knew my teammates were going to open up that hole for me so that I could score. There was a big, wide-open hole there.”
Having senior Nate Whysong running his offense also made it easier for Shoemaker to remain calm. Whysong’s numbers were solid – 9-for-12 for 121 passing yards and six carries for 67 yards with a touchdown through the air and on the ground – but the three-year starter brings more to the Lions than just athletic ability.
“He showed the veteran poise that you would expect,” Shoemaker said. “What a lot of people don’t understand is his ability to get into the right play call. To Somerset’s credit, they showed a lot of different fronts and stunts. He did a great job. We might have had a play going to the right side with a trap scheme and he got us into a power scheme going left. Little things that we take for granted, but he’s special in that regard. In other regards, too.”
Whysong set up the only score of the first half, with a perfect read on an option keeper, which he bounced to the outside for a 28-yard gain to the Somerset 10-yard line. Emerick barreled into the end zone on the next play, and Jonathan Sandoval-Ronquillo nailed the first of his six extra-point kicks for a 7-0 lead with 6:49 remaining in the half.
Whysong’s 10-yard scoring run made it 21-0 with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter, and he lofted a perfect pass to JaRod Wolfhope for a 27-yard touchdown just 13 seconds later to capitalized on Cale Harrison’s fumble recovery.
Somerset responded with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Lane Lambert to Cole Parry to get on the board. The Golden Eagles also got a special teams boost from Carter Dunmeyer, who returned a kickoff 81 yards for a score.
“Give Somerset credit,” Shoemaker said.
“They’re much improved, and Coach (Jeff) Urban has done a nice job with their physicality and play along the line of scrimmage. They have some decent skill kids, too, that matched up with us.”
Emerick, who carried 15 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns, scored on runs of 15 and 3 yards to keep Chestnut Ridge firmly in front.
Urban saw plenty of positives from his team.
“We’re going to use this as a great learning experience,” he said. “We learned that we have to play a full game of football. In the first half, we learned that we have to finish drives. They made some plays where we failed to make some plays.”
