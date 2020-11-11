George Pasierb, who coached some of the best teams in Shade High School history during the late 1970s and early 1980s, died on Monday. He was 74.
“When you went to Shade to play, you better be ready to play,” said former Meyersdale High School coach Dennis Stahl, one of Pasierb’s contemporaries in the former Appalachian Conference. “You could lose 13-7 but you kind of never were in the ballgame. They were just tough kids, well-coached.
“Those kids, there never, ever was any unsportsmanlike stuff between the two teams when we played,” he said. “It was good, hard-nosed football. The Appalachian Bowl championship team they had, they were something else.”
Pasierb had a 90-87-10 record in 20 seasons as head coach at Shade from 1975 to 1994.
He led the 1982 Panthers to a 10-0 record that included a 23-6 victory over Purchase Line in the Appalachian Bowl at Point Stadium.
His 1977 and 1981 teams each had undefeated regular seasons. The ’77 Panthers were 8-0-1 until a 14-0 loss to Homer-Center in the Appalachian Bowl, and the ’81 team was 9-0 before falling 21-6 to Saltsburg in the conference bowl game.
“I got my first impression of being a football coach from George,” said longtime Shade Athletic Director Paul Leonard, who spent 19 seasons as an assistant coach under Pasierb. “He was tough. He was straightforward.
“He would have broke all the live tackling limits in practice in today’s rules. I don’t know how many times I heard him say, ‘Get rid of the bags.’
“Never had a practice that you didn’t hit the seven-man sled, quarterbacks included,” Leonard said.
Pasierb was a 1964 graduate of Shade, where he lettered three years in football and two times in track and basketball. He was named to The Tribune-Democrat All-Scholastic Team in 1963.
At Clarion State College, now known as Clarion University, Pasierb lettered three times at tackle, earned Western Division all-star status and was part of the 1966 Golden Eagles team that won the program’s first PSAC championship.
He went on to a lengthy career as a teacher and coach at Shade High School. Pasierb also was a PIAA official.
“It may be hard for some to understand but George had a great feel for a football game as it would progress,” Leonard said. “He knew his players well. He prepared them. He cared about them and he knew what they were capable of. He had many special qualities that a scholastic football coach needs to possess. He loved to watch his young men grow into responsible adults.”
Pasierb is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dolores, three children and three grandchildren. Mulcahy Funeral Home in Central City is handling the arrangements.
