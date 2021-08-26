CRESSON – Nick Felus has plenty of players on his team this season who have excelled on other fields, courts, tracks and courses.
If they can find a way to meet with similar success on the high school football field, Penn Cambria is in a great position to build off the growth exhibited last season and to make a jump in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference standings.
“We have to try to get our schemes to fit the kinds of players we have,” Felus said. “We’re looking to see what type of skill players we have, what type of players we have up front, and then, while we have a set on offense and a set on defense we like to run, we have to see what our players can do, and then we’ll tailor that to meet the skills of our players.”
The Panthers went 3-7 last year but almost made it into the District 6 Class 3A championship game, falling just short of grabbing a road upset of Tyrone.
Although Penn Cambria graduated a couple of phenomenal receivers and multi-sport performers in Nick Marinak and Jake Tsikalas, Felus thinks the biggest thing the Panthers have going for them this season is speed and overall athleticism, and the results across other sports bear that out.
Junior H-back/linebacker Vinny Chirdon was one of the top pitchers in the Laurel Highlands Conference last spring.
His batterymate – junior Garrett Harrold – is Penn Cambria’s quarterback and coming off a winter when he led the Penn Cambria boys’ basketball team in scoring.
Junior Carter McDermott, one of the sprinting and relay mainstays of the Panther track and field team, is likely to start as a receiver and cornerback for Felus.
It doesn’t go just for the skill players, either. Junior lineman Mason Raymond is coming off a very good year wrestling heavyweight for the Panthers, which helped him hone his leverage skills that will come in handy for football. He’ll return as a starter at guard and defensive tackle.
“We have decent size, but we’re all very athletic,” Raymond said. “We’ve been working really hard in the offseason in the weight room to get stronger. I feel we’re faster off the ball than a lot of defensive lines. Together, as a unit, we can work better on the (blocking) combos. We can get to the second level and get to the linebackers quicker.”
While the nucleus of Felus’ team is still fairly young, several of the players already have shown the ability to translate size, strength, speed and endurance to the gridiron.
Rising senior linebacker Zach Eckenrode is coming off a campaign in which he led the Panthers in tackles and made 10 stops in opponents’ backfields. Junior running back Zach Grove scored three touchdowns on fewer than 50 touches in 2020.
Of course, the poster child for Penn Cambria’s athleticism is Harrold. Not only did he complete almost 60% of his passes for 1,313 yards last season, he also ran for 360 yards and a team-high eight scores.
“I think the guys we have understand what they need to do and they’re up for that,” Harrold said. “We’re all pretty excited to get out on the field together. We’ve put in a lot of hard work in the offseason. We’re all hungry.”
Eckenrode said being an athletic team gives the Panthers options in case someone is injured or tired, that they can move people around and win with versatility.
“I think we’re going to have a great season. I feel very confident,” Eckenrode said. “I think last season set us up for this season by helping us learn a lot.”
