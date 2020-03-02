It’s not unusual for heads to turn when Erik Gibson walks onto a wrestling mat. As one of the top-ranked sophomores in the nation, the Forest Hills 145-pounder often draws attention.
That likely will be the case on Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey, where Gibson is in arguably the biggest match of the first day of the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships.
Brackets for the event were released on Sunday, and two local wrestlers – Chestnut Ridge 106-pounder Calan Bollman and Bedford 138-pounder Kaden Cassidy – earned the top seeds in their respective weight classes.
But what immediately had fans buzzing was the pairing of Gibson, who finished as the Southwest Regional runner-up, against Midd-West’s Avery Bassett, who finished third in the Northeast Region.
Just two weeks ago Bassett was ranked first in the state by PA Power Wrestling and Gibson was ranked second.
But Bassett was beaten 8-4 by Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley in the District 4 tournament and Gibson fell to Bald Eagle Area’s Gage McClenahan in the Southwest Regional finals.
It was Gibson’s 5-2 victory over then-No. 1 McClenahan in the District 6 title match that allowed Bassett to ascend to the top spot.
Bassett stayed above Gibson in the rankings because he owned a 10-8 overtime victory over the Forest Hills wrestler in the Super 32 preseason tournament in North Carolina.
“I think having Avery first is just going to get my mind ready, because I know I can beat him and I have to go in there focused to beat him,” said Gibson, who owns victories over six of the wrestlers in his bracket this season.
“Once I’m done with him, I’m going to wrestle the rest of the kids.”
Gibson led their previous meeting before a late reversal tied the score.
“I kind of thought to myself ‘I’m going to hang on to win,’ because I’d have a forfeit in the blood round,” Gibson recalled. “When I quit wrestling, he started picking up the pace.”
Gibson, who is 37-2 this season after placing third in the state as a freshman, said he learned a valuable lesson from the Super 32 loss.
“I’m going to go in and not stop wrestling,” he said.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Tristan Pugh and Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Korenoski are in the bottom half of the bracket with Gibson while Richland’s Cooper Warshel is in the top half and would face Higley, the No. 1 seed, with a victory in the preliminary round.
Cassidy, the Bedford senior who has a pair of bronze medals to show for his previous trips to Hershey, is the top seed at 138.
The George Mason recruit is 34-0 this season, with 28 bonus-point victories. Cassidy has topped PA Power’s rankings all seasons and has already beaten five of the wrestlers in his 20-man bracket.
“If I was the last seed or the first seed, it doesn’t matter,” Cassidy said. “I’ve got to beat good kids either way. I feel good. I think my path looks good, but I’ve got to go win matches one at a time.”
Cassidy lost in the semifinals as a freshman and a junior – his sophomore season was wiped out by injury – but just getting over that hump won’t satisfy him.
“The one goal I have this year is to win a state title,” Cassidy said. “I don’t want second place; I don’t want third. I just want first. If I don’t win, it’s not the end, but it would be really disappointing because it’s what I’ve worked all year for.”
Bollman has steadily climbed up the rankings throughout his freshman season and will head to Hershey with a 37-3 record.
He has beaten four of the wrestlers in his bracket. One of those is North Star’s Nathan Pelesky, who is in the bottom half of the bracket and will face West Perry’s Deven Jackson in the first round. Jackson lost both of his legs after contracting bacterial meningitis when he was 8 years old.
Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, who won a state title at 113 pounds last season, is the No. 2 seed at 126 this season. Another returning state champion, Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ryan Cookham, is the top seed at the weight after claiming the title at 120 pounds last season.
Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens is seeded second at 285 pounds, where he placed third last season. Brookville’s Colby Whitehill, the only wrestler to beat Stephens in Hershey last year, is the top seed at the weight.
