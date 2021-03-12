ST. LOUIS – Pitt-Johnstown brought three wrestlers to the NCAA Division II National Championships, and two advanced to Saturday’s action and will become All-Americans. Eighth-seeded Jacob Ealy (149 pounds) was 2-1 on Friday, and Brock Biddle, the No. 3 seed at 174, suffered a loss in the quarterfinals, but received a bye in the second round of the consolations and will advance in the tournament.
“Two out of the three are going on,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “We’ll see how far they’ll place. The best they can do is third. The worst they could do is eighth. The big thing is the streak continues. We’ve had an All-American every year since 1979, when Barry Gresh did it.”
Ealy dealt Indianapolis’ Logan Bailey a 16-3 major decision loss in the opening round, before top-seeded Gavin Londoff (Lindenwood), held off Ealy, 5-1, in the quarterfinals. Ealy bounced back with a 5-2 decision win over Lake Erie’s Sean O’Hearon in the second round of the consolations and will face fourth-seeded Sam Turner (Nebraska-Kearney) to begin the day on Saturday.
Biddle received a bye in the first round, then suffered a 2-1 decision loss to sixth-seeded Andrew Sams (Indianapolis) in the quarterfinals. A bye in the second round of the consolations set up a meeting with Queens’ (North Carolina) Noah Curreri in Saturday’s first match.
“We got three guys to nationals. We’ve got two All-Americans,” Pecora said. “I think we did the best we could have possibly done under the circumstances. When you don’t have enough at-bats, so to speak, you do what you can do. To come out of the year with two All-Americans says a lot about the guys.”
Senior 125-pounder Matt Siszka made his first appearance at the national tournament. He went 0-2 on Friday.
Siszka lost a 4-1 decision to seventh-seeded Trenton McManus (Minnesota State) in the first round, then fell to No. 1 Isaiah De La Cerda (Adams State) in the second round of the consolations by an 8-2 margin.
“Matt Siszka lost two tough matches,” Pecora said. “He lost to the No. 1 seeded kid. He’ll be back. It’s something that he needed to do.”
