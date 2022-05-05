CRESSON, Pa. – A pair of seniors at Penn Cambria High School announced their collegiate athletic intentions on Thursday during a signing ceremony.
Daijah Lilly will join the women’s basketball team at Chatham University, and Emily Clossin is set to play volleyball at Mount Aloysius College.
While she liked the atmosphere of the campus and the friendly coaching staff, Lilly was drawn into Chatham because of its familiar defensive mindset.
“They like to press and play a fast-paced style of basketball, which is really similar to what we do here,” said Lilly, who is undecided on a major. “I feel like I’ll really be able to fit in.”
Lilly will play for coach David Saur, who led the Cougars to a 17-9 finish this past winter.
Chatham is a Division III school that competes in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
“I really liked the atmosphere there,” Lilly said. “The campus is nice and a little secluded, and it really felt like a home away from home.”
Lilly was a leading defensive force for the Panthers, averaging 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 steals per game.
The 5-foot-10 forward recorded 372 points and 632 rebounds in her three years as a starter.
“She really has a tremendous work ethic, and she really turned it on late in her junior year,” Penn Cambria girls basketball coach Keith Saleme said. “We knew she had potential when she was in junior high, and we couldn’t be more proud of her for getting to fulfill her dream.”
Lilly was a part of the Panthers’ District 6 Class 3A championship in 2019 and helped the team reach the state playoffs three times in her high school career.
“It was really special to play here,” Lilly said. “We all grew up playing together, and it was awesome to be able to make all these memories in high school together, too.”
Lilly is the daughter of Dontae and April Lilly, of Lilly.
While Lilly has about an 80-mile drive to Chatham, Clossin will be continuing her athletic journey in practically her back yard.
The closeness to home made Mount Aloysius an easy choice for Clossin.
“I had options to go somewhere far away, but the chance to keep playing volleyball really sealed the deal for me,” said Clossin, who plans to enroll in the pre-physician assistant program. “I wanted to keep playing.”
Mount Aloysius is a Division III school that competes in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
The Mounties are coached by Windber Area graduate Briana Baker and went 4-17 in 2021.
Clossin lined up as a middle hitter throughout her volleyball career, and she is expecting to have a role at the net with the Mounties.
“That’s what I’ve played since I was in seventh grade, so I’ll probably stick with it,” Clossin said.
Mount Aloysius is likely to benefit most from Clossin’s defensive play up front.
“Blocking is most definitely her main skill,” Penn Cambria volleyball coach Leah Montgomery said. “That’s what she does best, and I think she’ll do good with the Mount.”
Clossin is the daughter of Jennifer Clossin, of Cresson.
