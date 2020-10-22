District 6 canceled two football playoff games on Thursday because of COVID-19 situations.
District 6 football chairman Ralph Cecere of Portage announced Thursday morning that the 6-AA game involving seventh-seeded Cambria Heights at second-seeded Southern Huntingdon had been canceled due to a COVID-19 situation at Southern Huntingdon.
Cambria Heights (4-3) will move on to the semifinals to face the winner of the Saturday game featuring sixth-seeded Northern Cambria (4-2) at third-seeded Marion Center (5-0).
On Thursday night, Cecere announced that the 6-A Saturday game featuring No. 12 Bishop McCort Catholic at No. 5 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at Mansion Park had been canceled. Cecere said in an email, “McCort decision (was) made in the best interest of their student-athletes.”
The Crimson Crushers are 1-6 after the forfeit loss.
Bishop Guilfoyle, 4-2 after the forfeit win, will travel to fourth-seeded Conemaugh Valley (4-1), which had a bye this week and had a game postponed last week when its opponent, Keystone, had a COVID-19 situation.
Both the Marauders and Blue Jays will have two idle weeks prior to their game next Saturday afternoon at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic didn’t play last weekend due to a COVID-19 situation. Prior to the announcement of the playoff game cancellation, a media report on Thursday stated that Marauders coach Justin Wheeler would not be on the sideline for Saturday’s game.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s game last week against Central Cambria had been canceled due to potential exposure to a COVID-positive individual on the Marauders sideline during a win over Chestnut Ridge on Oct. 10. The report stated that cleared members of the team and coaching staff returned to practice and school on Monday, but Wheeler wasn’t among those coaches.
