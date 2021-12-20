MILL HALL, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge sophomore Patron Plummer and eighth-grader Kalea Dey each eached medals at Sunday’s Queen of the Mountain tournament at Central Mountain High School.
Plummer registered four falls (58 seconds, 19 seconds, 2:42 and 2:20) to claim the championship in her bracket.
In the final bout, she took on North Allegheny’s Leyna Rumpler, a fellow teammate of Plummer’s on the Junior and 16-Under Women’s National Team that competed in Fargo, North Dakota, this past July.
Patron led the bout 5-0 at the end of the first period before turning Rumpler again for the fall in the second period.
Dey compiled a 3-1 slate to take home runner-up honors in her pool.
There were more than 100 female wrestlers that took part in the tournament.
