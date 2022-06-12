JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Chillicothe Paints completed a four-game sweep of the Johnstown Mill Rats Sunday afternoon with a 6-1 victory at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Chillicothe starting pitcher Sebastian Escobar went seven strong innings. He struck out nine, walked one, and allowed just one run on three hits.
“I mean he’s a good pitcher,” Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan said after his team dropped its seventh straight game. “He had some good velocity and had a couple of pitches that were keeping us off balance, a lot of run and sink, and located well. I don’t think we swung at the right pitches. I think we swung at some pitches that were sinking down and chased and chased some balls with two strikes in the dirt. It’s tough to have success when were giving a good pitcher more strikes than he earned.”
Chillicothe put the pressure on early with three runs in the first, which was more than enough for Escobar. The Paints took advantage of six walks by Johnstown pitchers, they stole four bases, and cashed in on four different errors by the host team.
“That’s the series in a microcosm,” Sullivan said about the sloppy play. “It was they get on, they would steal, and get them in. We gave them a ton of free bases and we need to clean that up on the mound and behind the plate and find ways to stop the running game.”
The Paints manufactured three first inning runs thanks to an RBI groundout by Ben Gbur, a sacrifice fly by Tim Orr, and an RBI single from Mike Sprockett. Chillicothe added a fourth run in the second innings thanks to two errors on the same play.
Jeron Williams drew a two-out walk. He then advanced two bases on an errant pickoff attempt by pitcher Andrew Kribbs. Johntown first basemen Asher Cool then had hurried his throw to third base, which allowed Williams to score.
The Mill Rats pushed one run across in the fourth. Leadoff hitter Joe Alcorn had a base hit. He stole second, and eventually came home to score on a balk by Escobar. Unfortunately for the host team, that was all they could muster off the Paints pitching staff.
The Paints added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Gbur had an RBI base hit, while Sprockett doubled a run home in the seventh to close the scoring for the day. Chillicothe improved to 8-3 on the season, as the team currently holds sole possession of first place in the Ohio River Valley Division standings.
Johnstown has played a game every day since June 3, including a double header on Saturday, and the fatigue was noticeable. The Mill Rats did not muster a hit in the final four innings. Escobar eventually gave way to deliver Cruz McFadden, who tossed two scoreless innings himself.
“It’s been tough for our guys, but we’ve just got to meet as a team,” Sullivan said about his team’s recent skid. “We’re sticking together, nobody is pointing fingers, nobody is upset at each other, we’ve just got to keep working. We have a lot of guys that care about this team and care about winning and nobody is content with how we’re playing right now and they want to get better and we’ll have to do that coming in Tuesday.”
