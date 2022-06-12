Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.