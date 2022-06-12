JOHNSTOWN, PA – The Johnstown Mill Rats dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Chillicothe Paints – 8-1 and 7-4 – at Sargent Stadium on Saturday. After a promising 4-1 start to the season, the Mill Rats have now lost six games in a row.
Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan believes a lot of this losing streak can be attributed to self-inflicted damage.
“We’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot these past games,” Sullivan said. “We can’t give away free bases like we did today.”
In Game 1, Johnstown pitchers struggled to find the strike zone, walking eight Chillicothe batters and hitting another. The Paints consistently took advantage of the busy basepaths.
After a leadoff walk to Santrel Farmer, the Paints struck quickly. Chillicothe shortstop Jeron Williams laced a double down the left field line off Mill Rats starting pitcher Brennan Murphy. Williams tallied four RBIs in Game 1, with two doubles and a single. Three of his RBI came in the first two innings of the game.
First baseman Asher Corl’s double in the third inning was the Mill Rats first hit of the evening - and their only extra base hit of the game. Corl would come around to score on a sacrifice fly from Nolan Beugeling. That would be the only time Johnstown crossed home plate in the opener.
The Paints kept the pressure on the Mill Rats pitchers all game. The fourth was the only inning they didn’t score during the shortened seven inning game.
Chillicothe starting pitcher Dylan Taliaferro had a strong outing and earned the win. He went 6 innings with four strikeouts, allowing only three hits and one run. With a steady dose of ground balls and a strong defense behind him, the Paints pitcher was able to work quickly and quietly through the Mill Rats lineup.
“I felt locked in from the beginning,” Taliaferro said. “I trusted the catcher’s signs and just wanted to throw strikes and attack the hitters. That was my main focus today.”
Murphy went three innings for the Mill Rats, then Will Knight pitched the remaining four.
Game 2 had a much different start for the Mill Rats. They pounced on Paints starting pitcher Brandon Bergert in the first inning, scoring two runs off three hits.
It was a similarly hot start for Mill Rats starting pitcher Tre Benjamin. He struck out the side during the first, and cruised along in the second inning as well.
However, it was the third inning that would be the downfall of Benjamin’s start - and the Mill Rats hope for a win.
After a strikeout to start the third, the Paints knocked three hits in a row. Kade Wroot brought in two runs from a double and the floodgates opened. Chillicothe batted around the order and scored all seven of their runs during the inning. The Paints had five hits and three walks in the inning.
After a strong start to his outing, the Mill Rats manager is confident that Benjamin will eventually put it together to keep it going for an entire game.
“He’s still young and learning how to start - but he’s got all the stuff and ability in the world. We just have to figure out how to bring that all together for a complete outing,” Sullivan said. “There’s some strong flashes we’ve seen from him.”
The only action from the Mill Rats bats in the middle innings came from a fourth inning fly ball to right field off the bat of Andrew Kribbs that got lost in the lights by the Paints outfielder. Kribbs raced all the way around to third as the ball fell from the sky out of the fielder’s range. After an errant relay throw went into the dugout and out of play, Kribbs found himself crossing homeplate for a Mill Rats run.
“I thought that I hit it a little better than I did, but then I realized the outfielder wasn’t even close to the ball,” said Kribbs. “That’s when I knew I had third base easily.”
The Mill Rats couldn’t scratch back in the later innings.
Bergert went 4 2/3 and got the win for the Paints, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out three. Jace Middleton pitched the remaining 2 1/3, striking out two and allowing one run.
Sullivan wants his team to have some more consistency as they try to climb out of this losing streak.
“Our bats have to be there from the beginning - and we have to keep the foot on the gas when we have a lead like we did tonight,” Sullivan said.
