CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Chillicothe Paints immediately answered the Johnstown Mill Rats’ lone offensive push with a go-ahead run in the fifth before adding four more runs in the sixth on their way to a 7-2 victory on Saturday.
With the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the fifth, Chillicothe took the lead on an RBI double by Tim Orr. In the sixth Ben Gbur hit a two-run home run over the left field wall, Cameron Bowen scored on a wild pitch and Orr added another run-scoring knock that brought home Owen Wilson, setting the eventual final.
Reliever Jake Norris earned his second save for the Paints after throwing three shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two. Paints starter Dylan Taliaferro claimed the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings, while improving his record to 3-1
Matthew Benton was tagged with the loss for the Mill Rats after surrendering three runs on seven hits over five innings. His record stands at 1-1.
Six different players for the Mill Rats recorded one hit. Mack Higuchi drove in both of Johnstown’s runs on a game-tying two-run double in the fifth.
