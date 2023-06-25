Sargent’s Stadium at the Point | Scoreboard Update

View from behind homeplate at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Five runs in the seventh inning helped the Chillcothe Paints break open a one-run game, helping the hosts nail down a 9-3 win over the Johnstown Mill Rats on Sunday.

Arturo Disla and Gavin Ganun each had two RBIs for the Paints, which punctuated their scoring with Ganun’s two-run home run in the seventh.

Johnstown, which picked up six hits, was led by Jalen Freeman and Miguel Vega, who each had two knocks. Lance MacDonald went deep for the Mill Rats.

