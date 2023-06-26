Johnstown Mill Rats logo

The Chillicothe Paints rallied from three runs down in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra innings on Monday night, then beat the Johnstown Mill Rats 14-10 on Tim Orr’s walk-off grand slam in the tenth in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The Prospect League franchises combined for 34 hits – 18 for the Paints (16-8) and 16 for the Mill Rats (12-13).

Miguel Vega had a bases-clearing triple for Johnstown, and Jalen Freeman (double, four RBIs) and Randy Carlo IV had three hits each.

