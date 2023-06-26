The Chillicothe Paints rallied from three runs down in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra innings on Monday night, then beat the Johnstown Mill Rats 14-10 on Tim Orr’s walk-off grand slam in the tenth in Chillicothe, Ohio.
The Prospect League franchises combined for 34 hits – 18 for the Paints (16-8) and 16 for the Mill Rats (12-13).
Miguel Vega had a bases-clearing triple for Johnstown, and Jalen Freeman (double, four RBIs) and Randy Carlo IV had three hits each.
