JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Chillicothe Paints used a strong offensive performance to defeat the Johnstown Mill Rats 9-2 in a Prospect League matchup on Monday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
After being shut out by the Mill Rats on Sunday, the Paints racked up 10 hits to help earn the series split. Chillicothe also used a five-run third inning to break open the contest after it was locked in a 1-all tie.
The Paints then added two insurance runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth to remain ahead and regain sole possession of first place in the Ohio River Valley Division standings. Neither team scored in the final four frames.
Andrew Casey gave the Mill Rats their last glimmer of offense by opening up the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run. Lukas Torres tallied an RBI single in the bottom of the first to tie the game before Chillicothe’s big inning.
Torres recorded two hits and a run scored for the Mill Rats. Joe Alcorn went 3-for-5 and scored a run. Christian Hack took the loss on the mound after allowing eight runs on six hits over four innings. He walked four and struck out five.
Isaac Danford earned the win for the Paints after throwing five innings, giving up two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out 10.
Following an off day on Tuesday, Johnstown (21-28, 9-9) hosts Lafayette to begin its final homestand of the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
