CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – After building a seven-run lead through five innings, the Chillicothe Paints held off a spirited comeback bid by the Johnstown Mill Rats before walking away with a 9-6 win.
Chillicothe led 9-2 going to the top of the sixth after scoring for the third consecutive inning, helped by three combined Johnstown errors.
The Mill Rats answered with three runs in the seventh when D.J. Alexander scored on a wild pitch, while Matt Santarelli and Mike Whiteherse both hit RBI singles.
Johnstown then put two runners aboard to start the eighth, but only managed one run on a Randy Carlo IV fielder’s choice.
Jake Casey gave Johnstown a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after smacking a solo home run on the second pitch of the game. The Paints tied the game in the bottom half on a Josh McAlister RBI double before scoring three, two and three runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, respectively.
Pete Capobianco also hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth for the Mill Rats.
Ben Gbur and Jeron Williams each tallied three hits for the Paints, with both players tallying a double and a triple. Gbur drove in two runs and scored twice, while Williams recorded three runs scored and an RBI. Nate Dorinsky and Tim Orr had two hits apiece.
Capobianco, Whiteherse, Joe Alcorn and Lukas Torres each recorded multiple hits for Johnstown.
Capobianco scored twice.
