The Chillicothe Paints edged the Johnstown Mill Rats 6-4 on Thursday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Mill Rats lost their third consecutive game and slipped to 6-18 overall.
Chillicothe won its fifth in a row and evened its record at 12-12.
“Compared to what’s been going on, tonight’s a huge positive,” Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn said. “I’m walking away tonight with this as a huge positive for our guys. We fought at the end. I thought we were in the ballgame the entire game, but I really thought we were in there at the end. I honestly believed we were going to pull it out.”
The Mill Rats had nine hits, two more than the Paints, but Chillicothe reliever Drew Wilson struck out seven and walked two while scattering six hits in 41/3 innings.
“He was fantastic,” Paints manager John Penn said of Wilson.
Mill Rats starter Will Lozinak retired the first two Paints batters in the game, but a walk, hit batter and wild pitch produced one run, and Ben Gbur singled in another to make it 2-0.
Alex Ludwick’s infield single, a pair of passed balls and a wild pitch gave Chillicothe a 3-0 lead in the fourth.
“Things didn’t go our way early,” Lynn said. “Normally, in the past, we crumbled when things haven’t gone our way. To see our guys fight back, claw back towards the end, is a positive.”
The Mill Rats got a run in the bottom of the fourth. Damian Yenzi was hit by a pitch and Mike Whiteherse doubled.
Back-to-back walks to Andre Good and Owen Sabol plated a run to make it 3-1.
Chillicothe’s Trey Smith greeted Johnstown reliever JT Wolke with a solo home run over the screen in the top of the fifth. Ludwick had a run-scoring single – his third hit – to give the Paints a 5-1 advantage.
Colin Summerhill smashed another solo homer over the brick wall in left-center field to push the margin to 6-1 in the sixth.
“Those were really big at the time because you could start to feel Johnstown (was picking up) momentum,” Penn said of the solo homers.
“They scored. We turned around and scored.”
The Mill Rats’ Cameron Walker hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-3.
In the eighth, DJ Alexander doubled and moved to third on pinch-hitter Ben Newbert’s infield single.
Sabol’s sacrifice fly to right field set a 6-4 score.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday at the Point.
“I think we just need to start firing on all cylinders,” Lynn said. “Tonight, our defense was there.
“Our offense was there late, but the pitching wasn’t.
“Nights past, the pitching has been there and the offense hasn’t and the defense hasn’t.
“It’s just a combination of everything not being there at once. I think when everything starts clicking at once, we’re going to be firing on all cylinders.”
