The Johnstown Mill Rats’ quest to win seven straight games came screeching to a halt on Saturday evening at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
The Chillicothe Paints belted out 18 hits en route to a 19-7 victory over the Mill Rats in a seven inning game shortened by the 10-run rule.
The Paints sent 11 men to the plate and scored six runs in a decisive fifth inning to break the game open from a 7-all deadlock. Chillicothe catcher Colin Summerhill led the offensive attack with a 4-for-5 performance and three RBIs. Alex Ludwick and Trey Smith each produced three hits for the Paints. Smith, the No. 9 hitter in the batting order, belted a solo shot in the fourth inning.
Johnstown entered the game riding a six-game winning streak, including four straight over Chillicothe. Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn has been pleased with his team’s play of late, though he lamented how Saturday’s game unfolded.
“Six straight wins. It’s tough to beat a team five times in a row in back to back games the way we’ve been playing those guys,” the Johnstown skipper said. “So we’re happy with four, but not happy with how that one ended. We had their number all week and for us to come out flat is pretty disappointing. There’s no excuse for that.
"Just got to flush this one and keep it moving. We came out strong in the second half and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”
It looked as though the Mill Rats would continue their winning ways early on. Leadoff hitter Damian Yenzi clobbered a solo shot to start the game, on the way to a two-hit performance for the Johnstown second baseman. DJ Alexander then followed with a triple down the right-field line, and he came home on a towering two-run bomb over the left field fence from cleanup hitter Ben Newbert.
The Johnstown 3-1 advantage after one inning was short lived. The Paints rallied to piece together a four-run second inning, regaining the lead.
The Mill Rats found themselves trailing 7-3 entering the bottom of the fourth, and put together a strong rally to get back into the game. Andre Good plated a pair of runs on a double to left field and eventually came home on a two-run single by Yenzi.
That was all the offense Johnstown could muster.
The Mill Rats were outscored 12-0 over the game’s final three innings. Despite Saturday’s setback, Lynn is encouraged by his team’s hot start to the second half of the season.
Johnstown owns a 13-25 overall record, but has won six of its first nine games in the second half of the season. The Johnstown manager believes his team has started to come together, and has been aided by some in-season additions to bolster the roster.
“I think it’s just a mixture of our guys really buying into the first half and trying to figure out who we are as players and people and with a mix of getting a new shipment of guys that are coming in that changed the culture a little bit,” Lynn said. “So it’s just a combination of both teams and it’s obviously been working for us early, so we’re just going to try to go back to that approach and continue moving on with that.”
