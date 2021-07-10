Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.