CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Chillicothe Paints tallied 13 runs over their final three at-bats to defeat the visiting Johnstown Mill Rats 17-10 on Wednesday night.
Chillicothe (6-3) took advantage of five Mill Rats errors and five unearned runs to prevail.
The Mill Rats (3-5) outhit the Paints 15-14.
Chillicothe's Tim Orr drove in two runs. Cameron Bowen, Arturo Disla (double, two RBIs) and Gavin Ganun (double, three runs) each netted two knocks. Cole Kwiatkowski and Owen Wilson each drove in two runs as eight different Paints plated a run.
Johnstown's Tyler Horvat went 4-for-5 with a double, four stolen bases, two runs and three RBIs. Brad Vargas tallied three hits, including a double. Gio Calamia tripled twice and scored three runs. Eli Sutton doubled, and Miguel Vega tripled to go with his two hits, three runs and two RBIs.
Johnstown led 3-1 after scoring three runs in the third. Chillicothe retook the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth to lead 4-3. The Paints tallied five in the sixth, six in the seventh and two in the eighth to pull away.
The Mill Rats supplied three runs each in the seventh and eighth innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.