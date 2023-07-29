JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Chillicothe Paints plated runs in every inning but the third on Saturday en route to an 18-2 win over the Johnstown Mill Rats in seven innings at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Cameron Bowen and Jimmy Nugent swatted home runs for the Paints, who spoiled the Mill Rats’ 2023 home finale. Seven Chillicothe batters produced at least two RBIs with Victor Figueroa, C.J. Dean and Nugent each chasing in three runs.
Austin Baal and Lance MacDonald each drove in a run for Johnstown, which dropped its second straight to fall to 10-13 in the second half of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.