CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Johnstown Mill Rats’ season came to a close after a 16-0 loss in seven innings to the Chillicothe Paints in the Prospect League’s Ohio River Valley Division championship game on Sunday night.
The Paints jumped in front by scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the first. Chillicothe added one run in the third, four in the fourth and one more in the fifth. Chillicothe pounded out 19 hits to help its cause.
Chillicothe starter Sebastian Escobar earned the win after allowing just one hit over five innings. He struck out six and did not allow a walk. Todd Bangtson tossed the final two frames for the Paints, giving up two hits while striking out two.
Matt Santarelli, Necumba Booker Jr. and Josh Cottrill each recorded hits for the Mill Rats, with Cottrill’s being a double in the third inning. Christian Hack took the loss on the mound for Johnstown.
Johnstown finishes with a 29-32 overall record. The Mill Rats made the franchise’s first playoff appearance in just their second year of operation.
The Mill Rats clinched a playoff berth on Saturday with 15-10 and 7-2 victories over the West Virginia Miners.
