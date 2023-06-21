Mainline Pharmacy 9, The Hill Group 1: Lincoln Pack swatted a pair of home runs and had four RBIs while Devon Boyles also went deep as Mainline Pharmacy pounded The Hill Group Wednesday at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Pack had three hits and scored two runs in the victory while teammates Karson Reffner and Josh Ulery each had two hits and crossed the plate twice. Gage Wheaton also collected a pair of knocks, while Brook Williamson chased in a pair of runs.
Tyler Weber doubled for The Hill Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.